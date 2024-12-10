L.A. Times Launches ‘This Evening’s Big Stories’ Newsletter

The Los Angeles Times has launched a free weekday newsletter highlighting California’s most important news of the day. “This Evening’s Big Stories” lands in readers’ inboxes around 5 p.m. Pacific Time, Monday through Friday, with the headlines from seven to 10 stories, including breaking news, investigations, analysis and other types of coverage.

“Part of the newsletter’s strength is its simplicity,” said Karim Doumar, The Times’ head of newsletters. “Readers can skim the headlines or click into our site for more.”

Recent editions of the newsletter, which debuted on Nov. 21, have included a report warning some SoCal residents they could lose power due to upcoming Santa Ana winds and an analysis showing how Shohei Ohtani’s first year has transformed the Dodgers financially.

Doumar encourages readers to think of the newsletter as a sort of “return of the evening edition” of the newspaper...“a 5 p.m. front page, just for your inbox.”