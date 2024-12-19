Monte Morin promoted to assistant managing editor, will lead the L.A. Times Fast Break desk

Monte Morin will move from his position leading the environment, health and science team into his new role overseeing the Fast Break desk.

The following announcement is sent on behalf of Executive Editor Terry Tang and Managing Editor Hector Becerra:

We’re delighted to announce a leadership change in the newsroom. Monte Morin, the head of the environment, health and science desk, is being promoted to assistant managing editor in charge of the Fast Break desk, effective Monday.

Morin’s outstanding work is well known to many of you. He helped direct The Times’ Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage of the 2015 San Bernardino terror attack and shared the 2004 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of Southern California wildfires. Among other editing assignments, Morin has served as the Metro night editor and Metro weekend editor.

As a Times reporter, he has written on science, climate change, courts and transportation. He has also reported on combat operations in Iraq, Afghanistan and the Horn of Africa, first for The Times, and then moving to the U.S. Department of Defense publication Stars and Stripes, before returning to Los Angeles.

Prior to being hired by Times Community News in 1997, Morin wrote for the Hartford Courant, the Rutland Herald and the Amherst Bulletin. He attended the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, where he wrote and illustrated a comic strip for the Daily Collegian. He also served as a medic in the U.S. Army Reserve during the final years of the Cold War. His father, Milt Morin, played tight end for the Cleveland Browns.