Andrew Parker – Vice President, Data

Andrew Parker is the vice president of data for the California Times, comprised of the Los Angeles Times, The San Diego Union-Tribune and a portfolio of community and lifestyle publications.

Parker joined The Times in 2019 and focuses on data resources and strategy for the newsroom and the company’s various business units. He oversees data science and infrastructure, leading audience research as well as targeting and segmentation efforts to help optimize user experience, subscriber acquisition and customer retention. His team is responsible for developing data-driven tools and metrics and providing insights and analysis, while also training journalists to become experts in online reader engagement.

With more than 15 years’ experience, Parker has held several leadership positions in software and data engineering for major technology and multimedia companies, including Netflix, Google, Red Bull Media House, ZipRecruiter, General Assemb.ly and Post Intelligence. Earlier in his career, he helped engineer software and satellite communications for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, while completing his doctorate in computer science at the University of California, Los Angeles. Before that, he worked in data research at Microsoft after receiving a Bachelor of Science degree from MIT.