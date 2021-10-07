Samantha Melbourneweaver – Assistant Managing Editor, Audience

Samantha Melbourneweaver is the assistant managing editor for audience at the Los Angeles Times where she oversees social media, off-platform content sharing, SEO, comment and community, and a team of audience engagement editors.

Before coming to The Times in July 2018, Melbourneweaver worked at the Southern California News Group and the Arizona Republic.

She grew up in the San Fernando Valley and the suburbs of Seattle and is a graduate of the Cronkite School at Arizona State University. Ask her about engagement metrics, sewing and #busselfies.