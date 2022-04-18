Sara Yasin – Managing Editor

Sara Yasin is a managing editor at the Los Angeles Times, where she oversees the daily news operation, as well as the Photo and Data and Graphics teams.

Before joining the L.A. Times in 2022, Yasin was at BuzzFeed News for six and a half years, where she was instrumental in building new audiences and experimenting effectively to widen story consumption across all platforms. During her tenure as managing editor, BuzzFeed News won its first Pulitzer Prize, in 2021, for International Reporting for an innovative series on China’s mass detention of Muslims. She was also heavily involved in the rollout of the groundbreaking FinCEN Files investigation, a Pulitzer finalist in the same category that year, in which BuzzFeed partnered with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and more than 100 media outlets to produce complex stories that revealed the role of some of the world’s largest banks in facilitating money laundering and human trafficking.

Yasin started at BuzzFeed in 2015 on the social media team and rose through the ranks in what became the News Curation team — a combination of the mobile, homepage and social units. She was named managing editor in 2020 and, in that role, promoted a culture of experimentation, built a system to improve communication among the various teams in the newsroom and worked closely with editors to smartly position and package BuzzFeed’s biggest enterprise stories. She also oversaw the Inequality desk, helping to establish its vision and structure, as well as the Art, Copy and Photo staffs. Prior to BuzzFeed, she worked at GlobalPost as its social media editor and at Mic as an editor.