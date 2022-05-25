Andre Vergara promoted to Sports copy desk lead

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Assistant Managing Editor for Multiplatform Editing Loree Matsui and Sports Copy Desk Manager Tim Trepany:

We’re pleased to announce that Andre Vergara is the lead on the Sports copy desk.

A self-described newspaper guy who made the jump to digital and back, Vergara has been with the Los Angeles Times since 2017, working on the Sports copy desk and contributing to journalism that won the APSE Triple Crown. He has also earned individual and several team ACES headline contest honors.

Before coming to The Times, Vergara worked at FOXSports.com, where he produced and edited content, and at the Press-Enterprise in Riverside, where he got his start on the Sports desk.

A graduate of UC Berkeley, Vergara had passionate love affairs with every L.A. sports team of his childhood, except the Kings and Galaxy, and zero with every Golden Bears team. He has a 6-year-old daughter who works by his side in the home office.