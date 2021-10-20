Op-Ed, explained

Our mandate is to offer readers provocative, thoughtful commentary from all kinds of writers with as broad a range of views as possible. Op-Ed articles, unlike the editorials, do not reflect the opinion of the newspaper, its owners or its editorial board. Rather, the Op-Ed section is where individuals with no institutional connection to The Times can voice their opinions.

Almost no subject is off-limits. We run articles on politics, culture, economics, history, foreign policy, the great issues and controversies of the day in Los Angeles, California and around the world. We run graphic op-eds where illustrators and cartoonists make their point more through image than text. We run personal essays and humor pieces, as well as articles on science and sports and movies and family life. The only unifying characteristic is that all Op-Ed pieces have an idea and a point of view — and stimulate intellectual engagement with the subject.

We commission exclusive articles from experts in countless fields. We also receive hundreds of unsolicited submissions every week, including many thoughtful pieces from people who have never published anything before. In addition, the Op-Ed page is where you’ll find our roster of columnists — Robin Abcarian, Jackie Calmes, Jonah Goldberg, Nicholas Goldberg, LZ Granderson, Jean Guerrero and Harry Litman. They are all seasoned writers and observers, offering unique perspectives on the most urgent topics of the day.

We hope that you’ll find the Opinion pages surprising, inspiring and, most importantly, able to challenge the way you look at the world.