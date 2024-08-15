LOCAL : ‘Underwear Bandit’ Enters Plea

A man known as the “underwear bandit,” who is charged with several robberies in Orange County, has pleaded no contest in Los Angeles to 30 felony counts.

Bruce Allen Lyons, 33, of Moreno Valley entered the plea Monday to 23 counts of robbery, 4 counts of sexual battery, 2 counts of lewd conduct and 1 count of assault with intent to commit a rape, all in Los Angeles County. Lyons is being held on $1-million bail, pending sentencing Jan. 9.

He also faces similar felony counts in Orange County for robberies in Seal Beach, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Fullerton, Orange and Santa Ana. Authorities believe Lyons committed more than 40 robberies in Orange, Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Riverside counties between September and October.

Lyons is called the “underwear bandit” because he allegedly ordered women to remove their underwear at gunpoint.