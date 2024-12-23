City National Bank Launches National Nonprofit & Institutional Banking Team

New team is focused on serving nonprofits and institutional clients

Los Angeles-headquartered City National Bank has announced the formation of its National Nonprofit & Institutional Banking team dedicated to providing nonprofit, institutional, professional advisors and other tax-exempt investors access to the broad financial resources and capabilities of the bank.

The new team, led by Nuzha Bukhari, senior vice president and group head of National Nonprofit & Institutional Banking, brings together a diverse group of colleagues with expertise in working with nonprofit, municipal and other institutional investors.

“City National has a longstanding history of working with nonprofit and institutional investors. Formalizing a team under a national strategy allows us to provide unmatched capabilities by leveraging our entire enterprise, including Royal Bank of Canada and First American Equipment Finance,” said Bukhari. “We are committed to mission alignment with our investors and believe our platform is a premier banking destination for customized solutions.”

Currently, the team has offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego and New York. It is comprised of regional business managers, credit origination and specialty relationship managers. City National intends to expand the team and expects future growth to be focused on service and relationship management roles.

City National Bank is the largest bank headquartered in Los Angeles with $94 billion in assets.