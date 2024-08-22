Banking & Finance

Investment banker Bryant R. Riley proposed to acquire the remaining 76.8% stake in his eponymous firm B. Riley Financial Inc. for approximately $160 million on August 15.
Aug. 22, 2024
Los Angeles-based investment banking and advisory firm Houlihan Lokey Inc. announced a $180-million acquisition of Chicago-based Waller Helms Advisors on August 6.
Aug. 15, 2024
Traditional financial service providers have expanded beyond the realm of standard tax and audit roles.
July 28, 2024
Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, a multidisciplinary, integrated professional services firm, today announced the arrival of Financial Services partners Troy Zander and Warren Biro to the firm’s San Diego and Los Angeles offices, respectively.
July 3, 2024
June 10, 2024
Tustin-headquartered SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union serving school employees and their families, has announced that the credit union has awarded $184,500 in college scholarships to 239 students as part of its annual Member Education Award scholarship program for 2024.
June 6, 2024
PNC Bank has expanded its national Community Advisory Council (CAC) with the addition of nine community development executives representing seven states from across the company’s footprint.
June 6, 2024
Esquire Bank, the New York-based commercial bank, establishes its first West Coast location in Watt Plaza in Century City.
May 30, 2024
City National Bank has announced that Rick Bechtel has joined the bank as executive vice president and head of mortgage & residential lending.
May 8, 2024
By 2027, weak demand and rising costs will shrink earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margins by more than 30% relative to 2022, according to Gartner, Inc.
March 23, 2024