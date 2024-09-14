Dave Young

Partner

Cooley LLP

Legal Services

Dave Young, partner and co-founder of Cooley’s Santa Monica office, stands at the forefront of the intersection between innovation, technology and the law. Young serves as a strategic adviser to both public and private companies, frequently guiding venture capital firms and investors through complex financings. His extensive client list includes a diverse array of beauty and fashion companies such as Iconic Beauty, Eighth Day Labs, Summer Fridays, Humanrace, Krete, Burst, GLO Science, Lawless Beauty and many others. Young’s track record includes advising on various impactful deals, such as Dollar Shave Club’s sale to Unilever, Supernatural’s acquisition by Meta and True Botanicals’ $50-million Series B investment. In addition to his professional achievements, Young is deeply committed to community involvement in Los Angeles and Southern California. Since 2012, he has served on the board of directors for ThursdayNights, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering connectivity and community within L.A.’s innovation and growth economy. The organization has raised over $2 million to support local at-risk youth through donations to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, CARS LA and other causes.

