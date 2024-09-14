Jessica Sganga

Partner

Knobbe Martens

Legal Services

Jessica Sganga has established herself as a formidable advocate for brand protection, particularly within the fashion and beauty industries. As a partner at Knobbe Martens, a prominent intellectual property (IP) firm, she has garnered a reputation as a leading IP lawyer in Los Angeles. Her expertise spans domestic and international trademark, unfair competition, copyright and advertising matters, offering comprehensive legal counsel to both well-known and emerging brands. Sganga’s notable clients include prominent names such as Olaplex, Revolve, ANTA, lululemon, Arbonne and Nail Reformation. A significant aspect of her work involves representing Olaplex, a leading beauty brand that went public with a valuation exceeding $15 billion. Internally at Knobbe Martens, Sganga is a leader, serving on several firm committees such as the mentor committee and the summer associate activities committee. She is dedicated to mentoring future attorneys, reflecting the support and guidance she has received throughout her career. Her exceptional standing in the California legal community is underscored by numerous accolades. In 2023, she was named among the “Top 100 Lawyers” and “Women of Influence” in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

