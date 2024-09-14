Director and Head of Beauty & Personal Care

The Sage Group

Investment Banking

Marissa Arielle Lepor, director and head of beauty & personal care at The Sage Group (Sage), has blended entrepreneurial spirit with investment banking acumen. From an early age, Lepor’s passion for fashion led her to couture camp and internships with prominent figures such as Serge Azria and Joyce Azria. After graduating cum laude from Columbia University in 2016, Lepor joined Sage, an investment bank specializing in mergers & acquisitions and capital raises for branded consumer sectors. Lepor’s work involves representing founder-owned businesses, navigating transactions worth hundreds of millions of dollars and offering comprehensive support from growth planning to investor meetings. In addition to her role at Sage, Lepor co-founded LAdies in Finance, a group fostering a network of women in finance and The Pink Pig, a tequila brand promoting female empowerment. She is actively involved in various organizations, including the Milken Institute’s Young Leaders’ Circle, LACMA’s Future Arts Collective and the Holocaust Museum Los Angeles. Lepor’s community impact extends to mentoring students, supporting nonprofits and elevating female founders.

