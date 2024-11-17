General Counsel

CarParts.com

Georgetown University

PUBLIC COMPANY – LARGE

Law Center Alfredo Gomez, general counsel at CarParts. com, is known for his leadership, expertise and optimism. A first-generation college graduate and son of immigrants, his dedication shaped a successful career spanning roles at leading corporations, including Western Digital, j2 Global Communications and Hanmi Bank. Joining CarParts.com in 2019, Gomez oversees legal functions such as contract management, litigation and SEC compliance. His influence extends beyond legal affairs as he plays a key role in company-wide strategic decisions. Over the past two years, Gomez has been instrumental in transitioning CarParts.com’s management team, ensuring smooth adjustments and driving operational success. Outside his legal work, he champions diversity and inclusion as a member of the Hispanic National Bar Association and the Latina Corporate Directors Association.

