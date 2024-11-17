Assistant General Counsel, Employment & Litigation

Supernal, LLC

Loyola Law School

PRIVATE COMPANY – SMALL TO MIDSIZE

Bobbi K. Buffington is a seasoned attorney specializing in employment law and HR compliance, with extensive leadership experience as both an HR executive and in-house legal counsel. As assistant general counsel at Supernal, LLC, she applies her expertise in litigation management, wage and hour compliance, and employee relations to support the company’s growth and mitigate risks. Prior to this, Buffington spent over 17 years at Cedars-Sinai, where she held key roles in shaping HR policies and advising on complex employment issues. Her data-driven approach has led to enhanced processes and cost savings. Buffington holds a juris doctor from Loyola Law School and a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Southwestern University.

