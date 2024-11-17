EVP, Business & Legal Affairs

Kartoon Studios, Inc.

William S. Boyd School of Law

PUBLIC COMPANY – LARGE

Charles Rainey is the executive vice president of business and legal affairs at Kartoon Studios, Inc., where he combines over 30 years of expertise in both litigation and transactional law within the entertainment industry. A licensed attorney in multiple states, including California, New York and Nevada, he is recognized for his skillful negotiation, creative dealmaking and strategic risk mitigation. Previously a partner at Hamrick & Evans, Rainey has managed complex commercial disputes and served on boards like the Stan Lee Universe. He holds a Master of Laws (LL.M.) from the London School of Economics and a J.D. from the William S. Boyd School of Law. His diverse experience across film, television and music industries makes him a valued leader in entertainment law.

