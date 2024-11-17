Honoree: Arinolayemi (Yemi) Atinuke Adegbonmire

VP, Legal & Associate General Counsel

Cineverse

Wake Forest University

Yemi Adegbonmire is an attorney with many talents. This Baltimore native with Nigerian roots earned a master’s degree in public health science from Johns Hopkins University and went on to become a public health analyst for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. After securing a law degree from her alma mater, Wake Forest University, Adegbonmire’s early start in entertainment was in The Walt Disney Company’s ABC Television Group. She decided to challenge herself and left ABC to begin a solo practice. She was able to grow her practice representing a variety of creative clients, from writers and entertainers to Red Monkey brand custom leather apparel.

Adegbonmire currently serves as vice president, legal and associate general counsel at Cineverse, a global streaming technology and entertainment company. She has held the position since October 2023. A leader in the tech and streaming space, Adegbonmire’s innovative thinking has been instrumental to the company’s success. Whether maintaining the legacy business or the acquisition of multi-million-dollar IPs, her leadership has guided the company through the complexity of the cutting-edge world of entertainment. As Cineverse entrenches itself deeper into distribution technology, the dynamic thinking, vision and negotiation skills she brings to the company will allow it to maintain its positioning as a market leader.

Adegbonmire is also an avid volunteer for many organizations. She is a member of Wake Forest University’s Law Board of Visitors, the State Bar of California’s Council on Access and Fairness, a lifetime member of the California Association of Black Lawyers and a former member of GLAAD’s Los Angeles leadership council. In addition, she currently serves on Lambda Legal’s Emeritus Board of Directors and is a chapter charter member and Diamond life member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated, a sisterhood of college-educated predominantly Black women that was founded in 1913. Adegbonmire was also a founding member and co-lead for Wakanda Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media (DCPI), a business employee resource group that drives revenue and relevance for DCPI with consumers. Her contributions to diversity and inclusion initiatives within the legal profession are noteworthy, reflecting her dedication to fostering a more equitable and inclusive society.

