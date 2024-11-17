Mark E. Foster

(Laurel Hungerford)

EVP, General Counsel & Secretary

American Healthcare REIT, Inc.

USC Gould

PUBLIC COMPANY – SMALL TO MIDSIZE

Mark Foster, a 25-year attorney, serves as EVP, general counsel and secretary at American Healthcare REIT, Inc. Since joining in 2022, he successfully oversaw a $772.8-million IPO, listing AHR on the New York Stock Exchange in February 2024. Foster manages the legal function for AHR’s $4-billion portfolio across 38 states and the U.K., handling real estate transactions, SEC filings, regulatory compliance and corporate strategies. Previously, he was a partner at Snell & Wilmer L.L.P. and has been instrumental in structuring major transactions, improving internal processes and building the AHR legal team. An active community member, he serves on the boards of CASA Orange County, the Building Block Foundation Fund and the USC Lusk Center for Real Estate, while also volunteering through various charitable initiatives.

