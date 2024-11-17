President & CEO

Buchalter, APC

University of San Diego School of Law

CORPORATE

Adam Bass is the president and chief executive officer of Buchalter, APC, a prominent law firm with a robust presence across the United States. Since assuming the role of president and CEO in 2013, he has spearheaded the firm’s impressive growth, expanding its footprint to include 12 offices and over 500 attorneys. Bass’ leadership has earned him numerous accolades, including recognition as one of the “LA500” Most Influential People in Los Angeles (2017-2024) and being named a “Top 100 Lawyer” by the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has also been recognized as a “Leader in the Law Nominee,” featured in the “Top 40 Under 40” by the Los Angeles Daily Journal and honored with the “2023 State Bar of California DEI Leadership Bronze Seal” by Cal LAW Pathways.