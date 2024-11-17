Partner

Grant Shenon, A Professional Law Corporation

Southwestern Law School

CYBERSECURITY

Adam D.H. Grant, partner at Grant Shenon, specializes in complex litigation and cybersecurity.With over 30 years of experience, he excels in handling complex business disputes, online privacy and embezzlement cases, often achieving favorable outcomes without trial. Grant emphasizes understanding clients’ stories to tailor effective strategies and has established himself as a cybersecurity law authority. A 14- time Ironman and five-time Ultraman finisher, he embodies determination in both sports and law. He received the 2015 San Fernando Valley Business Journal Trailblazer Award for Data Privacy and was inducted into the San Fernando Valley Business Journal Hall of Fame in 2017. Grant’s community involvement includes serving as an emeritus board member of the Shalom Institute Camp and Conference Center.

