(Grover Zinn)

Partner

Crowell & Moring LLP

Loyola Law School

LITIGATION

Agustin Orozco is a partner at Crowell & Moring LLP, specializing in litigation and white collar crime. With extensive experience as an assistant U.S. attorney in the public corruption & civil rights section, he has successfully led high-profile cases, including the retrial of a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy and a federal investigation into an attorney’s extensive fraud. Orozco is recognized for his expertise in conducting internal investigations and representing clients in civil False Claims Act cases. He is a sought-after speaker and thought leader, frequently cited in major publications. Actively involved in pro bono work, Orozco secured post-conviction relief for a client after 33 years in prison and champions diversity and inclusion as a Mansfield partner champion and board member for organizations supporting low-income law students.

