Partner

Norton Rose Fulbright

The George Washington University Law School

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

Alesha Dominique is a partner at Norton Rose Fulbright, inspired by her mother’s success as a female design engineer to pursue a path in mathematics, science and law. After teaching math, she found her passion in intellectual property litigation during law school. As a partner, she handles trademark, false advertising, copyright and patent cases, representing clients before federal courts and agencies. Dominique’s instincts and strategic thinking have earned her a reputation as a trusted advisor. Beyond her legal practice, she actively volunteers with L.A. Works and advocates for diversity in the entertainment industry. Recently appointed U.S. chair of the International Trademark Association’s Non-Traditional Marks Subcommittee, Dominique is committed to shaping the future of IP law while mentoring and uplifting others.