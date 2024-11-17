Managing Partner

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP

Georgetown University Law Center

LITIGATION

Alex M. Weingarten is the managing partner of Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP’s Los Angeles office and chair of the firm’s entertainment litigation practice. A leading commercial trial lawyer, he specializes in entertainment, probate and business litigation, earning recognition as one of the top trial lawyers in Los Angeles and one of the nation’s leading entertainment litigators. Recently, Weingarten has successfully represented clients in high-profile cases, including securing a victory in arbitration for The Chosen, Inc., which faced a licensing dispute worth over $1 billion. Additionally, he handled the transition of Britney Spears’ conservatorship for Jamie Spears, settling confidentially and is currently involved in litigation concerning the Leonard Cohen Family Trust, where he suspended a former trustee for fraud.

