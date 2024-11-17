Managing Partner

Yoka | Smith, LLP

Loyola Law School

Alice Chen Smith is the managing partner at Yoka | Smith, LLP, with 16 years at the firm. She is an experienced trial lawyer, specializing in catastrophic personal injury, product liability and business litigation. Practicing in trial and appellate courts throughout California, her results-driven approach has earned her recognition as a Southern California Super Lawyer since 2022 and a Super Lawyers “Rising Star” from 2012 to 2020. Smith is a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), serving as membership co-chair. She also holds leadership roles in the Association of Southern California Defense Counsel (ASCDC) and the Los Angeles County Bar Association. She earned her J.D. from Loyola Law School.

