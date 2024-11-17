Amber S. Finch

(Jeff Ellingson @ jeff e photo)

Partner Reed Smith LLP

USC Gould School of Law

LITIGATION

Amber Finch is the global chair of Reed Smith’s insurance recovery group, where she has led high-profile insurance coverage disputes related to opioids, environmental issues, mass shootings, the pandemic and the Ukraine war, securing hundreds of millions in recovery for clients. Recognized as one of Business Insurance’s 2023 Women to Watch and a fellow of the American College of Coverage Counsel, her accolades highlight her expertise in insurance law and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). Finch co-leads significant cases, including coverage disputes exceeding $2 billion for global aircraft lessors and a federal lawsuit for a home improvement giant. As a former managing partner of Reed Smith’s Los Angeles office, she leveraged her leadership to expand the firm’s presence in Southern California.

