Founding Partner Mills Sadat Dowlat LLP

Loyola Law School

LABOR & EMPLOYMENT

As the founding partner of Mills Sadat Dowlat LLP, Arash Sadat is a distinguished employment attorney with over a decade of experience. Known for his exceptional litigation skills, he has secured numerous seven-figure judgments, advocating for employees in cases involving discrimination and harassment. Sadat’s dedication to marginalized communities is reflected in his work representing LGBTQIA+ clients, including high-profile litigation that contributed to the repeal of the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy. A committed advocate for social justice, he is active in pro bono work and community service, volunteering at the Santa Monica Domestic Violence Clinic and serving as general counsel for the Santa Monica Youth Orchestra. Recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal and named a Southern California Super Lawyers “Rising Star,” Sadat’s contributions to the legal field continue to earn respect.

