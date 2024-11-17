Co-Managing Partner

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP

The University of Texas School of Law

Barry MacNaughton, comanaging partner at Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP, has over 40 years of experience in resolving high-stakes business and commercial litigation across real estate, construction, manufacturing and technology sectors. With expertise in disputes such as construction defects, contract issues, business torts and insurance coverage, he has handled over three dozen trials and arbitrations. Notably, he secured a $34-million award in a fraud case and regularly achieves defense verdicts for manufacturers. In addition to his litigation prowess, MacNaughton acts as a trusted business advisor, offering strategic guidance to clients. Under his leadership, the firm’s profits and attorney headcount have grown significantly. Recognized as Best Lawyers®’ 2023 Lawyer of the Year in Construction Law and consistently listed by Super Lawyers, he is distinguished for his legal expertise.

