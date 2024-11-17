Bart H. Williams

Partner

Proskauer Rose

Yale Law School

LITIGATION

Bart H. Williams is a prominent trial lawyer and partner at Proskauer Rose, where he chairs the litigation department and leads the Los Angeles office. Renowned for his strategic and persuasive litigation style, he has successfully represented Fortune 500 companies in high-stakes cases, often brought in just weeks before trials. Williams’ notable achievements include securing a full defense verdict for Gilead Sciences in a $3.6-billion antitrust case and resolving a defamation suit for Netflix without any payments to the plaintiff. Beyond his legal practice, he is committed to community service, serving on the board of directors of the LA84 Foundation and co-founding the Los Angeles Metropolitan Debate League, which supports debate for students in underserved public high schools.

