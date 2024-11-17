Founding Partner

Mills Sadat Dowlat LLP

New York University School of Law

LABOR & EMPLOYMENT

Camron Dowlatshahi, founding partner at Mills Sadat Dowlat, is known for his extensive experience and personalized client care. He has successfully represented clients in various cases, including employment discrimination, intellectual property disputes and entertainment contract negotiations. Actively advising Latina musicians, Dowlatshahi has been featured in notable outlets such as The Washington Post and Rolling Stone. In 2017, he received the Pro Bono Award from White & Case LLP for his work on homelessness legislation and various pro bono clients. He was named to the Los Angeles Business Journal’s 2023 Leaders of Influence - Labor & Employment Attorneys. Noteworthy recent cases include representing Sarah Stage in a contract dispute with Unruly Agency and Shannon Sokolow, whose emotional support dog was killed by a landlord’s negligence.

