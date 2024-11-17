Founding Partner

Shegerian & Associates

Loyola Law School

LABOR & EMPLOYMENT

Founding partner of Shegerian & Associates Carney R. Shegerian, known as “The People’s Attorney,” is a prominent plaintiff’s employment lawyer. With over 33 years of legal experience, he has achieved more than 100 jury verdicts, including several record-setting employment discrimination and retaliation awards. Among his most significant victories is a $155.4-million public policy and retaliation award, alongside numerous high-value settlements. As a dedicated and passionate advocate for employee rights, Shegerian has devoted his career to representing individuals wronged by employers, including major corporations. He is also actively engaged in community service through the Carney R. Shegerian Foundation, which supports cancer research, survivors of sexual assault and trial lawyer education.

