(DAWN BOWERY)

Partner

Akerman LLP

UCLA School of Law

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

Caroline Mankey, a partner at Akerman LLP, is a distinguished trial attorney with over 28 years of experience, specializing in high-profile intellectual property disputes across industries such as entertainment, fashion and manufacturing. She has served as lead counsel in numerous trials and appeals, achieving notable victories in both federal and state courts. Recently, Mankey has successfully obtained injunctive relief for Phantom E-Moto in a counterfeit e-scooter case and represented T.W. Garner Food Company in a deceptive advertising class action, resulting in early dismissal. Her legal expertise has earned her numerous accolades, including recognition in The Best Lawyers in America® (2021-2024), 13 consecutive years on Super Lawyers’ list for Intellectual Property Litigation and a spot among the Los Angeles Business Journal’s “Top 100 Lawyers” in 2023.

