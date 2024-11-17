Founder & Managing Partner

Scali Rasmussen

The Ohio State University College of Law

LITIGATION

Christian Scali is the founder of Scali Rasmussen, known for his exceptional legal acumen in the automotive industry and his diverse practice areas, including complex litigation and advice and counsel. He gained recognition through his work in California’s automotive sector, particularly in defending against consumer advocacy lawsuits and representing dealerships in high-stakes cases. Scali’s dedication to his clients is evident through his successful defense strategies in wage and hour class actions, discrimination claims and contract disputes. He is also a published author and frequently speaks on automotive industry legal issues. Recognized as a top labor and employment attorney, Scali continues to influence the legal landscape in California through his legal expertise and community involvement.

