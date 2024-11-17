Partner & Owner

Yoka | Smith, LLP

Rutgers University School of Law

LITIGATION

Christopher E. Faenza, partner and owner at Yoka | Smith, LLP, has been a distinguished attorney since his admission to the New Jersey Bar in 1994. A graduate of Penn State University and Rutgers School of Law-Newark, he has extensive trial experience, with over 95 Superior Court jury trials to verdict in New Jersey and California. Impressively, more than 85% of these cases resulted in defense verdicts, often below the final demands made. Faenza has secured defense verdicts in wrongful death, intentional torts, business litigation, health clubs, auto, trucking and product liability cases. He actively holds leadership positions in ABOTA, ASCDC and the Italian American Lawyers Association, further showcasing his commitment to the legal profession and his community.

