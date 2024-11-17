Clifton W. Albright Jr.

Attorney Albright, Yee & Schmit, APC

Loyola Law School

LITIGATION

Clifton Albright Jr. is an attorney at Albright, Yee & Schmit, APC, specializing in business litigation with a focus on labor and employment matters. A graduate of Loyola Law School (2020), his career has swiftly gained recognition, including being named a Southern California Super Lawyers “Rising Star” (2023-24) and one of the “Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch” (2024-25). In 2022, Albright made headlines by securing the swift dismissal of a high-profile lawsuit against Tiffany Haddish in just 18 days. He is also deeply involved in mentorship and community service, volunteering with the Young Lawyers Program, which supports high school students from low-income communities in learning about the legal system.