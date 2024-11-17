(¬© Gittings Photography)

Partner

Thompson Coburn LLP

Pepperdine Caruso School of Law

LITIGATION

Daniel Wu, a partner at Thompson Coburn LLP, specializes in business litigation, representing banks, financial institutions and businesses in complex cases involving fraud, breach of contract, discrimination and employee misconduct. With 26 years of experience, he has defended financial institutions in high-profile fraud schemes and unauthorized account openings. Wu also represents entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals in commercial and intellectual property disputes. His recent cases include resolving loan disputes with a Hollywood producer, a real estate contract breach and defending a business owner misled by a disbarred lawyer. Outside of Thompson Coburn, he is an active member of the Bank Operations Counsel Association, provides pro bono legal services to underserved communities and volunteers with organizations supporting orphanages in Mexico.

