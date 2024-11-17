Member

Mintz

University of Minnesota Law School

LIFE SCIENCES & HEALTHCARE

David Hanna, a member of Mintz, is a distinguished life sciences intellectual property attorney with over 15 years of experience in patent prosecution, litigation and advisory roles across diverse technology sectors, including pharmaceuticals, diagnostics and medical devices. He specializes in pharmaceutical patent matters under the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act (BPCIA) and the Hatch- Waxman Act, representing clients such as Amgen, Sanofi and SK Chemical. Notable victories include leading Amgen’s defense against biosimilar competition, successfully invalidating key Pfizer patents. Recognized by Best Lawyers in America and Southern California Super Lawyers, he also offers pro bono work for LGBTQ+ rights. Hanna actively participates in professional organizations and serves on the board of the Echo Theater Company.

