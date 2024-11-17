Partner

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

UNC School of Law

LABOR & EMPLOYMENT

Emily Burkhardt Vicente is the cochair of the national labor and employment team and diversity and inclusion committee at Hunton Andrews Kurth. With only eight years as a partner, she defends Fortune 100 companies in high-stakes employment litigation, including hybrid class and collective action cases. Burkhardt Vicente has adeptly navigated challenges in the #MeToo era, handling sexual harassment claims, equal pay issues and implementing AI in the workplace while developing ESG programs focused on increasing diversity and inclusion. In 2023, she achieved a complete defense victory for a transportation client in a six-year litigation case. Burkhardt Vicente has also successfully led her team in defending food service and transportation clients against class action wage and hour claims.