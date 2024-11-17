Partner

Kent | Pincin, LLP

Loyola Law School

LABOR & EMPLOYMENT

Emily R. Pincin is a founding partner at Kent | Pincin, LLP, a law firm based in Redondo Beach, California, specializing in labor and employment law. At just 29 years old, she has built a dedicated practice advocating for individuals facing wrongful termination, harassment, discrimination and personal injuries, as well as families affected by wrongful death. Recognizing the challenges women face in the legal industry, Pincin boldly left a prestigious plaintiff’s firm to establish her own practice, where she has successfully built a client base and carved out a meaningful impact in her community. As a member of the California Employment Lawyers Association and the Consumer Attorneys of Los Angeles, she is also committed to mentorship and empowering the next generation of legal professionals.

