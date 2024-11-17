(© Gittings Photography)

Principal

Jackson Lewis P.C.

Cardozo School of Law - Yeshiva University

LABOR & EMPLOYMENT

Eric J. Gitig is a principal at Jackson Lewis P.C. in Los Angeles, where he focuses on representing employers in employment litigation, including class, collective and PAGA actions under California and federal wage and hour laws. He provides comprehensive legal counsel on workplace issues and conducts investigations while specializing in the manufacturing, hospitality and retail industries. Over the past two years, Gitig has achieved notable case successes; he negotiated a favorable settlement for a client facing significant liability in a complex wage and hour class action and PAGA case, effectively dismissing a plaintiff’s motion for class certification through strategic litigation. He also represented a prominent client in multiple class and PAGA actions involving over 20 wage and hour violations, successfully compelling arbitration and saving the client millions.

