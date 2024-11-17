Finalist: Ayano Ichida

Chief Legal & General Counsel

Aderans America Holdings, Inc.

USC Gould School of Law

Ayano Ichida is the chief legal/general counsel of Aderans America Holdings, Inc. (AAH), a global leader in innovative hair care solutions, including Hair Club for Men, Bosley and medical and beauty wigs. She plays a key role in AAH’s recent agreement to commercialize proprietary hair regeneration cell therapy technology. With over 25 years of experience, Ichida excels in legal, compliance and risk management across industries, such as entertainment, beauty and hospitality. She has successfully led international legal transactions and corporate strategies. A USC Gould School of Law graduate, she also serves as an adjunct professor and a board member of Grateful Crane. Fluent in English and Japanese, Ichida is known for her pragmatic, strategic counsel and global expertise.

