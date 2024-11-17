Finalist: David Eisler

Chief Legal Officer

NEOGOV

Boston University

David Eisler is the chief legal officer at NEOGOV, where he leads legal and regulatory strategies, enhancing the company’s position in cloud-based talent management for governments. His career began at Dorsey & Whitney and DLA Piper, specializing in corporate law, including venture capital and M&A. Eisler transitioned in-house to the ACTIVE Network after its IPO, becoming general counsel and facilitating its sale to Vista Equity. Subsequently, he served as senior vice president and chief legal and administrative officer at US Auto Parts, managing legal and HR matters. Outside of NEOGOV, Eisler has been a founding member of TechGC since 2018 and advises CounterTen, a technology platform for youth and collegiate sports organizations.

