Finalist: Gavin Galimi

SVP, General Counsel

eHealth, Inc.

USC Gould School of Law

Gavin Galimi, general counsel of eHealth, has been a driving force behind the company’s legal strategy during a transformative period of growth. Over the past two years, he has led several high-impact initiatives that have expanded eHealth’s footprint in the health insurance marketplace. Under his guidance, the company has significantly broadened its portfolio of Medicare Advantage plans, addressing the growing demand from an aging population. Additionally, Galimi oversaw the legal aspects of eHealth’s enhanced digital platform, ensuring that privacy and data security protocols were in place while improving consumer access. He has also been a vocal advocate for policies that promote transparency and fairness in the health insurance sector. His involvement in industry discussions and advocacy efforts has helped shape regulatory changes that benefit consumers and providers alike.

