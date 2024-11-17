Finalist: Jonathan Michael Eisenberg

Deputy General Counsel-Litigation

AIDS Healthcare Foundation

UC Berkeley School of Law

Jonathan M. Eisenberg, deputy general counsel for the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, has been a lawyer since 1996, beginning his career as a law clerk for U.S. District Judge Linda H. McLaughlin. He spent nine years in private law firms and 14 years as a deputy attorney general at the California Department of Justice. For the past three years, Eisenberg has served as deputy general counsel for litigation at the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF). He has played a crucial role in litigating against pharmacy-benefit managers to ensure AHF’s compensation for HIV/AIDS care and guided the organization in a notable Supreme Court case regarding real estate projects tied to bribery (AHF v. City of L.A., 2022).

