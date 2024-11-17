Finalist: Njeri Mutura

Assistant General Counsel

Microsoft Corporation

University of Windsor

As the assistant general counsel at Microsoft, Njeri Mutura advises on legal and regulatory issues related to emerging technologies, managing strategic projects focused on AI, data governance and sustainability. Her team oversees complex transactions exceeding $20 billion annually and supports business objectives across the Americas. Mutura is a thought leader in law and technology, frequently speaking on topics like cybersecurity and data privacy. She engages with organizations to enhance diversity and inclusion, notably through the ACC’s Summer Internship Program for diverse law students. She also leads pro bono initiatives, including legal clinics and career programs for local youth. Mutura’s leadership focuses on clarity, collaboration and delivering impactful results while navigating the evolving legal landscape.

