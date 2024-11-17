Finalist: Talya Friedman

Director, Corporate Counsel - Labor & Employment

Starbucks

Loyola Law School

Talya Friedman serves as director, corporate counsel - labor and employment at Starbucks, providing strategic legal advice to executives, business leaders and HR teams on labor and employment matters. Her expertise includes employee relations, wage and hour laws, internal investigations, compliance, diversity and inclusion and policy development. In the past 12-24 months, Friedman has contributed to key corporate initiatives, including COVID/health and safety protocols, workplace violence policy development and compliance with California’s AB 1228 legislation affecting the fast-food industry. Beyond her legal role, she engages in Starbucks’ “Holiday Helper” and “Coffee with the Cops” volunteer programs. Outside of Starbucks, she is an active parent volunteer with her local Girl Scouts Troop and serves on the educational committee and parent organization at Valley Beth Shalom.

