Finalist: Zac Katz

General Counsel & Head of Global Affairs

Grindr

Yale Law School

Zac Katz is the general counsel & head of global affairs at Grindr, where he oversees legal, privacy, government affairs and social impact functions. With over 20 years of experience, he has advised CEOs, boards and executive teams at mission-driven organizations like Age of Learning and the White House. Since joining Grindr in 2023, Katz has played a critical role in the company’s transition to a public entity, supporting key initiatives such as major debt refinancing and international growth strategies. He also leads Grindr for Equality, partnering with 150 global LGBTQ+ organizations to advance public health and human rights. Katz previously served as chief legal officer at Age of Learning, helping scale the company and leading its $300-million Series C funding.

