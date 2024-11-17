Partner

Withers Bergman LLP

Georgetown University Law Center

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

Gina Bibby is a trailblazer in fashion technology, currently serving as a partner at Withers Bergman. With a background as a software engineer, she leads a global practice advising emerging and established companies at the intersection of fashion and technology. Bibby specializes in commercial agreements, IP procurement and litigation, corporate formation and data privacy. Notable achievements include dismissing patent infringement cases and securing favorable settlements for clients. She has been honored as a Minority Leader of Influence and a Woman of Influence by the Los Angeles Business Journal and actively promotes diversity through her work on various committees and her role on the board of the nonprofit Remake, dedicated to transforming the fashion industry sustainably and ethically.