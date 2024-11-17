(Spiderbox)

Partner

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

University of Chicago Law School

CORPORATE

Hamed Meshki is a prominent leader in Kirkland & Ellis’ Los Angeles office and corporate practice, specializing in complex private equity transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, leveraged buyouts and restructurings. Since joining the firm in 2005, he has significantly contributed to the growth of its corporate practice, representing leading private equity firms such as Oaktree Capital Management and Brentwood Associates in transactions totaling over $16.5 billion in the past two years across various industries, including healthcare, technology and consumer products. Meshki is actively involved in several firm committees and committed to community service, advising the Keep Children in School Foundation. He has received multiple accolades, including recognition by Chambers USA and the Los Angeles Business Journal, and has been acknowledged for his strategic thinking and problem-solving skills.

