Managing Partner

Doll Amir & Eley LLP

William & Mary Law School

LITIGATION

Hunter R. Eley, managing partner of Doll Amir & Eley LLP, is a leading attorney with extensive experience in defending clients against class action and individual lawsuits nationwide. As chair of the firm’s financial services practice, he specializes in consumer lending across various sectors, including retail banking, mortgage lending and auto loans. His notable achievements include serving as national counsel for a major tech company facing “Right to Repair” class actions and successfully defending a nationwide mortgage lender against class action claims. Recognized as one of the Top 20 Under 40 by the Daily Journal and named a Super Lawyer by Los Angeles Magazine, Eley has authored several influential publications in consumer financial services law, further establishing his expertise in the field.

