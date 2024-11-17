Partner

Knobbe Martens

Georgetown University Law Center

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

Irfan Lateef is a prominent leader in the Irvine office of Knobbe Martens, a national IP law firm, recognized for over 20 years of service as an IP litigator for global Fortune 500 companies. As chair of the firm’s Electrical, Semiconductor & Computer Technology Litigation Committee and leader of the Japan practice, he has built a reputation in the Southern California legal community. Lateef’s expertise, rooted in biomedical engineering, enables him to adeptly handle complex technologies across multiple industries. A key figure in defending Masimo’s innovative patient-monitoring technology, he has secured significant victories, including landmark jury awards and successful defenses against infringement claims. In 2024, Lateef achieved notable successes for Masimo, including the dismissal of a patent infringement lawsuit and a permanent injunction against Sotera Wireless and Foxconn.

